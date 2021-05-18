Kiefer on his pre-game playlist, marriage, overseas dream and career in coaching

CHICAGO - A one-man cult with over a million followers on social media, he is as recognizable as the Rizal statue at Luneta Park.

His name doesn't just ring a bell, it elicits a myriad of emotions that range from prying curiosity to joyful jealousy, and in some cases, abject adulation.

Although he might seem like a superhero named The Incredible Hunk, Kiefer Ravena is really just another dude next door.

"I'm a homebody talaga. I work out in the morning, get my early jog followed by lifting weights. I view films for scouting, play computer games for an hour, and then chill the rest of the day," he told me in a recent interview.

His to-do list didn't use to be that light and the abrupt change brought by the pandemic had taken its toll.

"Having a routine you follow every single day tapos bigla na lang siya mawawala. A lot of mental toughness is needed to get by but we're still blessed."

To stay in shape, Kiefer watches his diet and eats like the Dalai Lama.

Oatmeal and egg whites with coffee for breakfast. Fish and vegetables for lunch. He feasts on fruits and then avoids dinner like the plague.

On rare occasions when he goes out in public, I asked him what it's like to be noticed and have people bugging him for selfies and autographs.

"My manager, Tito Boy Abunda, told me 'the best way to overcome awkwardness is to embrace it.' It will come across more genuine to the people asking for a little amount of your time."

Besides having a sage whisperer on his ears, Kiefer has had practice dealing with such minor inconveniences. His parents - Bong and Mozzy - were accomplished and equally-popular celebrity athletes of their generation.

And to that he is grateful.

"The path was already made for me to just follow. Every time an obstacle comes they guide me and help me out."

HOOP DREAMS. Having once attempted to crack the NBA via the Texas Legends of the Dallas Mavericks, Kiefer looked back at the journey as a learning experience that strengthened his resolve while proving that he only has a very loose relationship with doubt.

"Being there alone and doing everything by myself, stepping out of my comfort zone, I believe it helped me be independent. You just have to work hard and trust yourself that you can do it."

He wouldn't mind giving that another shot, if the right opportunity comes.

Right now, though, he is all-in with the PBA.

"I have two more years left with NLEX and I'm very happy with my team. Great group of guys and coaching staff."

A tireless overachiever, Ravena's basketball story is far from ending at age 27. It's an ongoing novel that is blossoming with every chapter turned.

So what's next when he hangs up those Nikes?

Coaching.

"I like the process of preparing for a game. Thinking of strategy, building up a game plan and executing it."

LOVE AND MARRIAGE. As much as it would seem probing, invasive I also thought it would be journalistic malpractice to end a Kiefer interview without asking about his girlfriend.

It's no secret that Kiefer has a throng of female fans and so I'm issuing a warning here that the next few paragraphs will keep cardiologists busy tending with broken hearts.

Kiefer is happily, madly in love with Alyssa Valdez.

They're like two halves of a circle, liking and doing the same things together such as watching k-drama, playing golf and enjoying the outdoors.

Can we expect to hear church bells ringing?

"I think it's just a matter of time before we actually settle down. We're just trying to get back on our feet again in terms of our careers so we have to put that in front of us first before thinking more of the future."

It seems like, when the time comes, coach Kiefer has already diagrammed the perfect dismount to a fabulous career and a wonderful love story.

KIEFER TRIVIA. Since a lot of kids go to sleep dreaming to be like Kiefer, here are some fun facts about their idol.

Kiefer likes actors Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Carribean). Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Drew Barrymore are his fave actresses.

His pregame prep blares with the music of Drake and Eminem while OPM, Parokya Ni Edgar and Eheads are some of his go-to tunes.

If he were a bear, his honey trap would be platefuls of home-cooked caldereta and spaghetti. And if you want to bribe him, any cookie cream will induce him into action.

His first car was a black Toyota Fortuner he got after high school graduation, an SUV that Thirdy has since inherited. Kiefer now drives a newer, white-colored version of Fortuner these days.

The most expensive pair of shoes he ever bought cost $400 and had gold on it.

Besides Chooks To Go, Kiefer has feathered his nest with ventures that include Mr Freeze, an ice business with Gerry Santos. and a card collecting investment.

As for the haters, he wishes them well and prays that they discover the beauty of living hate-free.

Amen.

