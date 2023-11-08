Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kib Montalbo braces for two-week layoff due to hamstring injury

    No procedure needed, TNT guard from Bacolod needs only to rest
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    KIB Montalbo just added to the injury woes of TNT.

    The fourth-year guard hurt his hamstring that kept him out of the team's 110-102 loss to Magnolia in the opener of the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

    Montalbo suffered the injury during the Tropang Giga's Nov. 1 game against the visiting Chiba Jets in the EASL in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

    "Hamstring. Pero pahinga lang naman," said the point guard out of La Salle who was in street clothes during Sunday's opener.

    "Siguro abot ng two weeks."

    Kib Montalbo TNT vs Terrafirma

    Montalbo's injury is the least TNT could hope for at this early juncture of its campaign.

    The 27-year-old Montalbo now joins the list of the Tropang Giga's walking wounded that includes Poy Erram, Justin Chua, Roger Pogoy, and rookie big man Henry Galinato.

      Likewise compounding the situation of the franchise is the continued absence of high-scoring guard Mikey Williams, who remains in the US.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

