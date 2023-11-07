Bradwyn Guinto finds a new home at Blackwater

VETERAN big man Bradwyn Guinto has found a new home in Blackwater where he’s set to make his debut on Wednesday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Team manager Johnson Martinez confirmed the acquisition of the 6-foot-6 product of San Sebastian by the Bossing for Season 48.

Ironically, Blackwater will be up against Converge - the last team Guinto played for in the league last season - in the first of two games set at the Philsports Arena.

Coach Jeff Cariaso said the deal will have Guinto suiting up for the team at least for a conference.

“We just absorbed his current contract (with Converge) until the end of this conference,” said the Bossing coach, who makes his PBA comeback after last coaching the FiberXers in their initial conference during last year’s Philippine Cup.

Converge acquired Guinto prior to the start of the Governors’ Cup in late January this year after being released by Rain or Shine, signing him to a two-conference contract.

At Blackwater, he will fill in the spot at center vacated by Yousef Taha, who has been relegated to the injury/reserved list.

He did play in the season-ending conference and was also part of the FiberXers’ roster until the recent On Tour.

Converge youth movement

But with Converge putting premium on youth for the new season, Guinto, who turned 32 last month, eventually found himself left out in the roster for the season-opening conference.

Once a part of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool, Guinto will be joining his sixth team in nine seasons in the pro league.

A second-round pick of the KIA franchise in 2015 draft, he previously suited up for Mahindra, NLEX, Northport, Rain or Shine, and Converge.

