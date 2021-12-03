Kib Montalbo out for TNT after undergoing meniscal repair

TNT may have new faces Gab Banal and Carl Bryan Cruz beefing up the team in its PBA Governors Cup campaign, but may miss one significant player who played a big role in the team’s championship run in the last Philippine Cup.

Guard Kib Montalbo recently went under the knife for a meniscal repair that could mean missing out six to eight weeks of the season-ending tournament.

The sophomore guard out of La Salle is now recovering from the operation done two weeks ago and would start his rehab as soon as possible.

Text messages sent to TnT management and Montalbo himself have yet to receive a reply as of posting time.

The 26-year-old playmaker played through the injury during the Philippine Cup, which the Tropang Giga won by beating the Magnolia Hotshots in the finals, 4-1.

Montalbo, a consistent starter for coach Chot Reyes, averaged 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists during the title series.

Continue reading below ↓

He also shot a high 41 percent clip from three-point range, second best in the team behind rookie Mikey Williams.

Montalbo’s exit comes at a time when the Tropang Giga welcomes the pair of Banal and Cruz as their new acquisitions.

Banal was signed as a free agent, while Cruz was acquired in a trade with Blackwater in exchange for veteran big man Jay Washington and two future second round picks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.