Strained groin keeps Kib Montalbo out of TNT for a while

ANTIPOLO – It will take a while before Kib Montalbo rejoins TNT Tropang Giga and help the team in its PBA Philippine Cup title-retention bid.

Montalbo suffered a strained groin that has kept him out of the team’s last three outings, including Saturday night’s 78-71 win over previously unbeaten Meralco at the Ynares Center.

No timeline is set as to his comeback in the active roster.

The third year guard said he suffered the tear in his groin during TNT’s 85-78 loss to Blackwater last week.

“Nakalaro ako ng full game (against Blackwater), but that time, masakit na siya. The next day, I felt it, wala na siyang lakas. And nung pina-check namin siya sa doctor, yun nga may punit,” said the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart.

He has received platelet-rich plasma shots and is now waiting for the injury to heal.

There's no timetable yet for Kib Montalbo's return to TNT. PHOTO: PBA Images

“So far, so good sa therapy. I’m progressing really well,” added the TNT playmaker.

In Montalbo’s absence, the Tropang Giga has gone 2-1 so far and 3-2 overall after defeating the Bolts for solo sixth place.

The guard out of La Salle said he’s looking forward to rejoining the team.

“It really depends on my healing, but yeah, I can’t wait to be back and contribute to the team especially on the defensive end,” Montalbo added.

