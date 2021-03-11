How Khobuntin, Bitoon almost became part of NLEX-Blackwater-TnT trade

SOPHOMORE Chris Bitoon almost got traded without the benefit of even playing for the team that drafted and signed him.

The guard out of St. Clare was originally part of the trade package between Blackwater and NLEX for the valued No. 4 overall pick owned by the Road Warriors in this Sunday’s 2020 PBA Rookie Draft.

Unfortunately, nobody has seen Bitoon play in an official game in the league as he was among the players left out by the Bossing from their 15-man roster for the Philippine Cup in the Clark bubble during his rookie season.

A person knowledgable of the deal said the trade had to be revised at the last minute, paving the way for Roi Sumang's inclusion in the transaction together with Don Trollano, sophomore big man Maurice Shaw, and a 2022 second-round draft pick in exchange for the Road Warriors’ No. 4 pick in the March 14 proceedings.

Bitoon, on the other hand, remained with the Blackwater team that picked him in the third round (No. 26 overall) of the 2019 rookie draft.

For those who don't know Bitoon, he previously suited up for the Manila Stars in the MPBL where he made it to the All First Team during the 2019 Datu Cup, and once served as the main man of Che’Lu Bar and Grill in the PBA D-League.

Blackwater reportedly asked for Glenn Khobuntin to be included in the trade deal with TnT surrounding the first-round pick it acquired from NLEX.

But coach Chot Reyes, sources said, wasn’t keen on letting go of the 29-year-old Khobuntin, a two-way player who the Tropang Giga picked up from the free agent list.

The Bossing eventually settled for Simon Enciso, David Semerad, a first-round pick in the 2023 draft and a second round pick in the 2024 draft.