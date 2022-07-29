Kevin Alas surprised to play career game after injury, bout with Covid

KEVIN Alas played the best game of his career after a lengthy break due to injuries and illness, scoring 30 points in Friday’s Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Alas lifted NLEX to a 90-77 win over Magnolia despite going through a period where he suffered a hamstring injury and entered the league’s health protocols.

Alas said the last thing he expected in Game Two was to play his best offensive game of his career in the PBA.

The NLEX guard said he was also sluggish in his first practice back for the match against Magnolia, a team known for its speed and defense.

Fortunately, Alas was able to keep up, tallying 22 points in the first half alone.

“Praise God, I didn’t expect anything coming into this game,” said Alas. “I missed practice isang buong linggo last week. ‘Yung COVID, nandyan pa rin. We have to practice health and safety protocols.”

“Talagang first practice early this week, akala ko sasabog na lungs ko sa pagod. Talagang it’s all God kanina. Pagod na pagod ako kanina,” said Alas.

Though he was the leading scorer of NLEX, Alas said it was a collective effort especially on defense as the Road Warriors led throughout the contest.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

“Coach Yeng [Guiao] and the coaching staff, talagang ang daming pinanood sa amin na video. To be honest, nabo-bore na nga kami sa haba ng video,” said Alas.

"Pero alam namin na it’s for our own good kasi talagang sila coach Yeng, they tried to cover all the bases. It’s a game of adjustments at na-execute ‘yun ng mga teammates ko. It was a team effort. We are facing Magnolia, a very experienced team."

Alas said he doesn’t believe fatigue will affect his play, hoping to make the most of a one-day break before the knockout game on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Of course, time will tell. May pahinga pa naman tonight, tomorrow, and morning ng Sunday. Makakapahinga naman pareho. It’s going to be a game of adjustments. Pero personally, I’m okay,” said Alas.

