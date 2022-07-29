Alas drops career-high 30 as NLEX drags Magnolia to sudden death

KEVIN Alas made a huge return with a career-night to NLEX to extend its conference, beating Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 90-77, on Friday in Game Two of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

NLEX vs Magnolia Game 2 recap

After missing three games, including the series opener, due to a hamstring injury and health protocols, Alas scored a personal-best 30 points and six three-pointers to lift the Road Warriors to the win to force a do-or-die contest for a semifinal berth.

Game Three is on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Road Warriors led from start to finish with the gap as high as 26 points, while also weathering a rally by the Hotshots in the third period.

The loss also ended Magnolia’s eight-game winning streak.

“Masaya ako sa performance namin,” NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “We are very aware na kapag malaki ang lead namin, madalas mangyari na kalaban namin ang Magnolia, mauubos ang lead, pinepress kami, nagtuturnover kami, nagpapanic. Mas maganda ‘yung reaction namin sa pressure.”

Alas already had 22 points, including 14 in the second period, in the first half, also a career-high, as NLEX led, 55-32, before the Road Warriors stumbled a bit with the lead down to 14, 73-59.

Guiao rued a few calls that didn’t went their way.

“Whenever they put on the pressure, madalas mangyari ‘yung benefit of the call, hindi namin nakukuha. Importante talaga ‘yung nakuha namin ang lead,” said Guiao.

Calvin Oftana had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Don Trollano grabbed 12 boards in the huge win.

Calvin Abueva finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Paul Lee had 12 points but the Hotshots’ winning streak came to an end.

The scores:

NLEX 90 – Alas 30, Oftana 10, Semerad 9, Trollano 8, Varilla 8, Quinahan 8, Chua 6, Nieto 6, Miranda 3, Rosales 2, Paniamogan 0, Ighalo 0.

Magnolia 77 – Abueva 20, Lee 12, Dionisio 11, Sangalang 10, Jalalon 7, Reavis 4, Barroca 4, Dela Rosa 4, Wong 3, Corpuz 2, Brill 0, Ahanmisi 0, Zaldivar 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 25-18; 55-32; 73-59; 90-77.

