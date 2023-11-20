Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SAY IT ISN'T SO: Docs confirm Kevin Alas' third ACL injury

    Bounce back stronger, Kev!
    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    kevin alas nlex
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    IT was the bad news Kevin Alas and the NLEX Road Warriors didn't want to hear.

    The 31-year-old guard was diagnosed with yet another ACL injury - the third in his PBA career.

    NLEX holds breath amid fears of a third ACL injury for Kevin Alas

    The injury was confirmed after Alas consulted with Dr George Canlas on Monday, where the well-known orthopedic surgeon was shown the result of the MRI done on the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart.

    Alas sustained the injury early in the second quarter of the Road Warriors' PBA Commissioner's Cup game against Terrafirma Dyip last Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

      The swelling around the injured knee has to subside first before an operation can be scheduled.

      But recovery and rehabilitation will be another 10 to 12 months for Alas, who has been performing very well for NLEX since his last ACL injury in 2019.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

