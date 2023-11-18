Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NLEX holds breath amid fears of a third ACL injury for Kevin Alas

    Prayers for Kevin
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    ANTIPOLO - NLEX is hoping it's not another sad case of an ACL injury for Kevin Alas in this same playing venue.

    READ Terrafirma wins rare back-to-back games as NLEX import blows tying free throw

    The veteran guard is set to undergo MRI test late Saturday after hurting his knee early in the PBA Commissioner's Cup game between the Road Warriors and Terrafirma Dyip.

    Alas, who played a key role in Gilas Pilipinas regaining the men's basketball gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, went straight to Cardinal Santos hospital from the Ynares Center.

      Ironically, Alas suffered his two previous ACL injuries also in the same venue.

      "Wala pa. Waiting pa kami," said NLEX alternate governor Ronald Dulatre.

      "God will help him. Sana ok siya," said Kevin's father, Zamboanga coach Louie Alas.

      Alas played just three minutes in the game which NLEX lost, 113-112.

