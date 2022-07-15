Why Kevin Alas sat out NLEX game against Blackwater

KEVIN Alas sat out NLEX’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Blackwater on Friday due to a sore hamstring.

The 30-year-old Alas said he suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Road Warriors’ 96-86 loss to Rain or Shine last week.

“Sabi naman ni Doc Canlas rest lang naman ito,” said the NLEX guard following the team’s huge 98-68 victory over the Bossing at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“Pero next game laro na ulit ako,” Alas added.

Don Trollano and the Road Warriors score an easy win without starting guard Kevin Alas. PHOTO: PBA Images

That would be on the final day of the eliminations on July 22 when the Road Warriors take on the NorthPort Batang Pier, a team that is still in the running for a playoffs berth.

But even without its starting point guard, NLEX took care of business against Blackwater, racing to an early 31-2 lead from which the Bossing never recovered.

The NLEX defense held Blackwater to a 32 percent shooting from the field that aided the Road Warriors to snap out of a three-game skid and improve at an even 5-5 record.

