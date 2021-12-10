Clutch Kevin Alas redeems self after tongue-lashing from Guiao

KEVIN Alas is so used to Yeng Guiao’s ‘tough love’ that he hardly lost focus when NLEX needed him to deliver with the game was on the line.

Brushing aside some harsh words from the Road Warriors’ coach following a costly foul he committed against Robert Bolick, Alas made up for the blunder by nailing three pressure-packed free throws in regulation in the Road Warriors’ PBA Governors Cup game against NorthPort on Friday.

The game-tying free throws gave NLEX new lease on life and it went on to win the game, 120-115, for a 2-0 start in the season-ending conference.

Alas led all NLEX local scorers with 21 points, adding four rebounds and four assists while going near perfect from the free throw line on an 11-of-12 clip.

Kevin Alas scores 21 points for NLEX, none bigger than the three free throws that forced overtime. PHOTO: PBA Images

And to think just before he drilled in those huge free throws with 1.2 seconds left to tie the count at 102-102, he heard some unsavory remarks from Guiao.

“Kapag matagal mo na ring kasama si coach Yeng masasanay ka na rin,” he said of the incident.

Guiao left fuming

Guiao gave Alas a piece of his mind after he committed a foul on Bolick following a broken NorthPort play, with the Road Warriors trailing by a single point. The Batang Pier guard converted both free throws to stretch the lead to 102-99.

“Pu@#$%ina,” hollered the NLEX mentor from the sideline in an outburst heard inside the entire Ynares Sports Arena.

“Why did you fuc#@$% do that?” he confronted Alas as the Road Warriors’ went to their bench after a timeout.

But the words didn't break the spirit of coach Louie Alas’ son.

“Dapat ganun ang mentality, pasok doon, labas dito,” said Alas pointing to his left ear and then his right. “Kapag pusong mamon ka, maaapektuhan talaga yung laro mo.”

He wasn’t, although Alas admitted feeling a bit of a pressure as he stood at the foul line to take his free throws.

“Si God na lahat yun. Kasi nung nandun ako pressure na yung nararamdaman ko, e,” he said. “Pero hindi ko na iniisip ano yung nangyari. Nagdadasal na lang ako doon.”

One miss and it’s over.

“Wala, talo kami (dapat),” he added.

But he’s not about to let his team down, more so his beloved coach despite the ‘tough love’ given him.

“Natural lang naman yun (kay coach). Sa court lang yun. Sa labas, lagi mong kakuwentuhan, kakulitan. Wala naman sa kanya yun,” added Alas.

