McDaniels, Alas save day as NLEX outlasts NorthPort in overtime

KJ MCDANIELS and Calvin Oftana took charge in overtime as NLEX escaped with a 120-115 win over NorthPort on Friday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

McDaniels and Oftana scored all but two of NLEX's points in the extra period as the Road Warriors got its act together just in time after losing a 17-point second-quarter lead.

Kevin Alas scored three free throws with 1.2 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime before McDaniels and Oftana picked up the cudgels to keep NLEX unbeaten in two games.

NorthPort's Arwind Santos pulls up for a jumper against JR Quinahan of NLEX. PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX's great escape spoiled the effort of Arwind Santos, who once again took charge in the fourth quarter. But his efforts went for naught once again as NorthPort fell to 0-2 (win-loss).

“We actually lost our composure for a while there. We had a good lead. We just played a really good stretch for most of the fourth,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

McDaniels carried most of the load for NLEX, finishing with 40 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks. The import said he felt the need to 'put a stamp on the game' once it reached overtime.

“Once it went to overtime, I need to put a stamp on the game and try to give my team the victory. Credit to my teammates, we couldn’t have won without them,” he said.

Guiao said NorthPort is a good team which should be 2-0 right now.

“This is a talented team,” Guiao said of NorthPort. “They have the size and talent. They lost two close games which they could have won. They could have been 2-0. We respect what this team can do.”

Alas finished with 21 points, none bigger than the three pressure-packed free throws he made after a foul he drew from NorthPort import Cameron Forte with 1.2 seconds left in regulation.

Oftana scored 10 points and broke the 102-102 tie in overtime with a triple. He also scored on a putback to give NLEX a 111-108 lead.

Greg Slaughter had 22 points to lead NorthPort. Santos had 12 of his 20 points in the fourth period, and converted a triple to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Batang Pier a 91-86 lead.

The scores:

NLEX 120 – McDaniels 40, Alas 21, Miranda 13, Oftana 10, Trollano 8, Quinahan 8, Magat 4, Semerad 4, Cruz 4, Rosales 3, Varilla 3, Paniamogan 2.

NorthPort 115 – Slaughter 22, Santos 20, Bolick 18, Forte 17, Malonzo 14, Taha 9, Balanza 7, Ferrer 7, Rike 1, Grey 0, Elorde 0.

Quarters: 30-19; 57-50; 84-75; 102-102; 120-105.

