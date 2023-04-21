LOOK: Kevin Alas plays Atlanta scrimmage with Garvo Lanete and his AAU team

A vacation didn’t stop Kevin Alas from keeping himself in shape.

And who better to sweat it out with than a longtime teammate.

The NLEX star and Gilas Pilipinas pool member reunited with retired PBA veteran Garvo Lanete in Atlanta where the latter is enjoying life after the pros as a high school coach.

Kevin Alas, Garvo Lanete reunite

Alas and Lanete teamed up in a scrimmage against the Shockers, Lanete’s Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team made up of 15 to 16-year-old aspirants and considered one of the best organizations in Georgia.

“Enjoy naman,” Alas said. “We were running plays nung nasa Gilas pa kami dati: Dribble drive. Yung kids siyempre were good and athletic.”

“We played six quarters. It was very competitive,” he added.

The chemistry was still evident between the duo, who were once on opposite ends of the San Beda-Letran NCAA rivalry, then turned into teammates at NLEX for two years. They were also together in the national team in the 2013 SEA Games team that captured gold in Myanmar and the 2014 Fiba Asia Cup team that settled for bronze in Wuhan, China.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 31-year-old Alas showed the kids how to break down defenses with his handles, while Lanete proved he’s still deadly from long range two years after hanging up his sneakers at the tender age of 32 to move to the US with his wife, Shelby, and family.

Apart from coaching the Shockers, Lanete also handles the South Forsyth High School team in Atlanta.

Alas, for his part, is still nurturing his PBA career and is just taking a much-deserved break with wife Selina before their May 2 flight back to Manila.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

At least, Alas managed to hit two birds with one stone in his reunion with Lanete.

“Just like old times,” Lanete said.