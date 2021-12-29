NorthPort gunner Garvo Lanete retires at the age of 32

PBA player Garvo Lanete has decided to retire from basketball at the age of 32 years old as he is migrating to the United States with his family.

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio confirmed the development on Wednesday, saying Lanete has decided to call it a career after six years in the pro league.

Known for his shooting prowess from the perimeter, Lanete was drafted sixth overall by NLEX in 2015 and played for two years before moving to Meralco.

Lanete played for two years for the Bolts before being traded to NorthPort for a draft pick in 2019.

Multi-titled San Beda career

Prior to the pros, Lanete won four championships and was an integral part of the San Beda dynasty in the NCAA.

NorthPort teammate and fellow San Beda alumnus and Ormoc native Robert Bolick paid tribute to Lanete in a post on his Facebook account.

Bolick described Lanete as a "very good example na true vet."

Garvo Lanete with his wife.

Lanete was included in the lineup of NorthPort this year but injuries affected his performance and eventually impacted his minutes.

In the 2021 Philippine Cup, the streak-shooting guard played in 10 games and averaged 4.9 points for the Batang Pier.

He did much better in the 2020 PBA bubble in Clark, where Lanete tallied an average of 12.1 points and shot 44 percent from threes for Jarencio's side.

