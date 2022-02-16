Kevin Alas consoles Matt Nieto after costly free throw misses

MATT Nieto got some consoling words from NLEX teammates after missing three crucial free throws in the homestretch of the Road Warriors’ heartbreaking 112-109 loss to Magnolia in the PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday night.

Team captain Kevin Alas tried to lift the spirit of the rookie guard after the game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the team continued to slide down the standings by absorbing its third straight loss for a 4-3 record.

Alas messaged Nieto via Viber and told him about having another good game despite the botched foul shots that kept the Road Warriors from salvaging a match in which they led by as many as 14 points late in the third period.

“The missed free throws won’t define you and your game,” said the veteran guard to Nieto, who hasn't seen the message as of post time. “Character building ito for you.”

The Road Warriors trailed, 109-110, with 32 seconds to go when Nieto was fouled by Jio Jalalon while attempting a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Uncharacteristic misses

A known steady shooter, Nieto uncharacteristically missed all of his three free throws, paving the way for Magnolia import Mike Harris to score on the other end for the marginal score.

Only in his second game in the pro, Nieto finished with seven points on 5-of-9 shooting from the foul line.

The misses will only make Nieto a better player as time goes by, according to Alas.

“Extra motivation for you to bounce back next game. Rest and recover. God bless,” was the NLEX guard’s final words for the No. 3 overall during the special Gilas draft in 2019.

