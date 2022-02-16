Unbeaten Magnolia overcomes 14-point NLEX lead in great comeback

MAGNOLIA overcame a 14-point deficit behind a fourth-quarter push to beat slumping NLEX, 112-109, on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Mike Harris had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Paul Lee added 21 points, and Mark Barroca sparked the Hotshots’ comeback from an 85-71 third-quarter deficit in the first PBA game in months to be played with fans in the stands.

The victory enabled the Hotshots to keep their unbeaten slate that now stands at five games, while sending the Road Warriors to their third straight defeat after a 4-0 start to the season-ending conference.

Trailing 110-109, NLEX had a golden opportunity to regain the lead with 31.2 seconds left but rookie guard Matt Nieto missed three free throws after he was fouled by Jio Jalalon while attempting a shot from beyond the arc.

Magnolia took advantage with Harris scoring a reverse lay-up over KJ McDaniels to extend the lead to three with 12 seconds left.

NLEX blows chances

NLEX blew two chances to tie the game with misses by McDaniels and Trollano from three-point range in the Road Warriors' final possession.

The hard-earned win also gave head coach Chito Victolero his best start at the reins of Magnolia, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

“It’s all about our effort. We had a bad start but the second group saved us today. Our bench saved us today. Credit to them, they gave us the energy,” said Victolero.

“Medyo masama start namin. Masama depensa namin. Credit to the players kasi they committed to the system. Inembrace nila ginagawa namin,” he added.

Ia n Sangalang scored 14 points and joined hands with Barroca in an 11-0 run that tied the game at 91-all. Barroca scored nine of his 11 points in the final quarter.

The starters then took over with Lee and Harris scoring on putbacks to give the Hotshots the lead, 108-105 lead, with 1:38 left.

“Walang nagcha-champion sa 4-0. Yes we had a good start but we have to work hard,” Victolero said.

McDaniels had 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Kevin Alas added 22 points but NLEX failed to sustain its big lead.

The two teams were playing shorthanded with Calvin Abueva, Rome Dela Rosa, Calvin Oftana, and Tony Semerad out due to injuries.

The scores:

Magnolia 112 – Harris 31, Lee 21, Sangalang 14, Barroca 11, Jalalon 9, Wong 8, Dionisio 7, Corpuz 6, Ahanmisi 5, Reavis 0.

NLEX 109 – McDaniels 35, Alas 22, Trollano 18, Cruz 12, Quinahan 8, Nieto 7, Soyud 5, Porter 2, Rosales 0, Paniamogan 0, Varilla 0, Ighalo 0.

Quarters: 22-25; 54-56; 77-88; 112-109.

