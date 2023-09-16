Kenneth Tuffin leaning on New Zealand experience in PBA bid

KENNETH Tuffin is hopeful that his experience in New Zealand will be a lift to his PBA career if ever he is chosen on Sunday during the draft.

The 26-year-old Tuffin looks to make it to the PBA after seeing action for the Taranaki Mountainairs and the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand professional basketball league, a path that he chose after finishing his college career with Far Eastern University in the UAAP.

Tuffin believes being exposed to New Zealand basketball is an advantage, as it enabled him to slide into a guard/small forward instead of the power forward position.

“I think it’s been great for my development because, as you saw from the World Cup, the Tall Blacks, the style of play in New Zealand is very European. A lot of coverage solution-based. The game, as you know, it’s still fast and also physical. But I feel like my time in New Zealand has made me [better], my IQ, definitely the way that I approached the game,” said Tuffin.

Tuffin, who once was considered as part of the "23 for '23" Gilas team a few years ago, also thinks that the little things of being a professional basketball player will also go a long way in his PBA bid.

“Obviously, playing professionally for three years, I know how to take care of my body. I know how to do all the little things. So I feel like I’m an older rookie, compared to a lot of the guys. I’m 26. I’m not fresh out of FEU anymore,” said Tuffin.

The ability to shoot the ball was on display during the PBA Draft Combine after he won the three-point contest.

“So, mostly transitioning down to the two and the three has been great for me, playing the wings, being able to shoot the ball, the license to shoot the ball. It’s been great,” said Tuffin.

Aside from the experience, Tuffin also said he is also getting great advice from veteran players.

“It’s kind of out of control in a way because obviously, I’m not the one picking myself. Simon Enciso said make sure you show them [that] I’m here to work, I’m ready to go. So I really appreciate that as well. Gabe Norwood also told me do your best and hopefully, you get the opportunity. I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Hopefully, it a team gives me that opportunity, I’ll be ready to go,” said Tuffin.

