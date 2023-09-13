Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kenneth Tuffin wins three-point shootout in PBA Draft Combine

    Lefty gunner flashes range
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Kenneth Tuffin three-point shootout PBA Draft combine
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    KENNETH Tuffin won the three-point shootout in the final day of the PBA Draft Combine on Wednesday at the Gatorade Hoops Dome.

    Kenneth Tuffin shows range

    Tuffin scored 15 points to beat Kyt Jimenez (12), Jolo Mendoza (12), and Jamel Ramos (9) in the final.

    Tuffin also placed first in the elimination round with 15, followed by Mendoza with 13, and Jimenez and Ramos with 11 in the competition that also saw Ichi Altamirano, AJ Ventura, and Francis Giussani also seeing action.

    A product of Far Eastern University, Tuffin applied for the PBA draft after his stint in the New Zealand professional league.

