Kelly Williams kept in shape while on retirement ahead of PBA comeback

KELLY Williams is looking recharged and ready for the new challenges ahead following his decision to come out of retirement and return to TNT.

The 39-year-old Williams made his feelings known on his Instagram account a day after TNT announced that they have signed him to a two-year contract. The words “Here we go” were prominent in Williams’ IG Story as he posted a screenshot of SPIN’s article on his return to the PBA.

“We make plans, but we’re never certain of life’s twists and turns. Just have to be willing to navigate them,” said Williams.

The former Oakland University product returns to TNT after he announced his retirement prior to the PBA bubble last year but not after joining the Tropang Giga in their training at the Inspire Sports Academy.

Williams though never lost his connections with the ballclub, and was even spotted as one of the virtual fans of TNT during its bubble campaign. His desire to remain in shape also never wavered during the respite as he regularly works out on his own, being a fitness and nutrition coach.

In the same Instagram post, the former No. 1 pick also thanked TNT head coach Chot Reyes and the organization for making his return possible.

Williams credits Reyes for his basketball career in the Philippines after he personally sought after him to play for the national team during the 2000s.

“Let’s do this,” Williams added.

