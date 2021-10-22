Kelly Williams, Ian Sangalang shake off injuries to suit up in Game 2

IT’S the PBA Finals and Kelly Williams and Ian Sangalang are going out of their way to play even if they’re nursing injuries.

Both big men suited up in Game 2 of the Philippine Cup title series on Friday despite being slowed down by back spasms.

Williams was again part of the Tropang Giga’s starting unit less than 24 hours after being released from the hospital due to severe back spasms he sustained in the second half of the series opener two days ago.

Kelly back at it

The 2008 MVP played 10 minutes in the first half and hit one of the Tropang Giga’s PBA finals record 13 three-pointers made in the first half that allowed the top seeds to take control of the game anew.

Williams had three points and five rebounds in 22 minutes of play as the Tropang Giga put away a 105-93 win for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Sangalang also answered the call for the Hotshots, although he wasn’t inserted by coach Chito Victolero in the Magnolia starting five.

Held to just 10 minutes and five points in the 88-70 Game 1 loss, Sangalang already surpassed those numbers at halftime with seven points in 16 minutes though the Hotshots trailed, 66-50.

The 29-year-old former NCAA MVP went on to finish with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

