TNT veteran Kelly Williams likely out for rest of PBA playoffs

NO official medical findings have been made as to the extent of Kelly Williams’ injury, but the TNT Tropang Giga are bracing for the worst.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa is not discounting the possibility of losing the former MVP the rest of the PBA Governors Cup playoffs after he went down with pulled calf muscle early in the team’s 132-105 win over Phoenix on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“That doesn’t go away very quickly. So we’re expecting the worst on Kelly,” said Lastimosa in the post-game presser at the Willie Caballes Hall of the Big Dome.

The 41-year-old big man went down on his own with 33 seconds left in the opening period and the Tropang Giga leading, 40-36.

Williams stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes while holding on to his right calf. He was later on helped to the bench by Poy Erram and Paul Varilla.

The veteran player finished with two points and an assist in seven minutes of play as a starter for TNT.

Williams went out of the venue walking with an obvious limp and politely begged off from being interviewed.

The top seeded Tropang Giga advanced to the semifinals following the win and will face the winner of the other quarterfinals pairing between Magnolia and Meralco.