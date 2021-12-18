From bench view, Nabong gives take on what's wrong with Blackwater

KELLY Nabong is not exactly worried about the losses piling up for Blackwater in the PBA Governors Cup.

It's how the Bossing has been absorbing the blows which is what concerns him.

Kelly Nabong on what's wrong with Blackwater

"It's not that victories are hard to come by because I can live at losing games," said Nabong Saturday as the Bossing absorbed yet another loss in the final conference of the season.

"But the fashion we lose games in, is frustrating," he added. "We're giving up. We're not fighting for the ball. It's really frustrating just watching there and you just can't do anything."

Still recovering from surgery, Nabong had to contend with such a spectre as Blackwater received a kick on the ass from San Miguel, 107-88, Saturday that further extended the Bossing's losing woes.

The team is now 0-4 in the conference and shares the cellar with idle NorthPort.

In all, the franchise just dropped its 23rd straight game, further stretching the league's longest losing streak in history.

Of course, injuries to key players including Nabong hurt Blackwater's campaign this early in the tournament.

But the Fil-Am veteran is not about to give up on his team, especially with him looking to rejoining the Bossing in practices and later in games, shortly after the Christmas break.

"I try to encourage the guys in there," he said. "I mean we have to try harder. That's it. Just try harder."

