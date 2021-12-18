SMB makes it back-to-back wins, hands Blackwater 23rd straight loss

SAN Miguel cruised to a 107-88 win over Blackwater on Saturday to claim its second consecutive victory in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

SMB vs Blackwater recap

CJ Perez had 21 points, and Marcio Lassiter added 18 as they went on attack mode early in the game as the Beermen dealt the Bossing their 23rd consecutive loss.

The Beermen, after the wire-to-wire victory, also built their first winning streak of the conference after starting the conference with a 0-2 slate.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said there was no complacency from his wards even with the Bossing making mini-runs that cut the lead that reached as high as 25.

“I think ‘yung first two losses namin, naging motivation ‘yun sa team dahil we cannot afford to lose another two consecutive games or else, we will be at the bottom of the standings,” said Austria.

“We don’t want to be the victim of the streak of our opponent which is Blackwater,” said Austria.

The Beermen scored the first six straight points of the game Perez and Lassiter combined for 22 of San Miguel’s 35 points in the first to grab a 13-point lead at the end of the period.

The last serious threat of Blackwater came in the fourth when the deficit was sliced to 10, 84-74, on a three by Jong Baloria only for Perez and Lassiter to convert on a three-point play and a field goal respectively to regain control.

Vic Manuel had 16 points, while Simon Enciso played his best game as a Beermen by making 13 points against his former team. Terrence Romeo added 13 points and Brandon Brown had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Paul Desiderio had a solid outing with 16 points, while Rashawn McCarthy added 14 but Blackwater lost despite the 17-rebound effort of Jaylen Bond. The Bossing missed the services of JVee Casio, Baser Amer, and Joshua Torralba due to injuries.

The scores:

San Miguel 107 – Perez 21, Lassiter 18, Manuel 16, Enciso 13, Romeo 13, Brown 12, Fajardo 7, Pessumal 4, Zamar 3, Gotladera 0, Comboy 0, Sena 0, Tautuaa 0.

Blackwater 88 – Desiderio 16, McCarthy 14, Ebona 11, Baloria 10, Bond 9, Escoto 8, Chauca 7, Washington 6, McAloney 5, Daquioag 2, Paras 0.

Quarters: 35-22; 64-44; 80-66; 107-88.

