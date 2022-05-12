Shortest in the field, Keanu Caballero raring to show heart over height

KEANU Caballero understands the long odds he faces in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

Standing at 5-foot-5, the shifty guard from Centro Escolar University is coming in as the shortest aspirant, making the leap much tougher in the league where height is might

"Ako nga yung pinakamaliit so parang disadvantage para sa akin yun kasi yung mga nakakasama ko malalaki," he said.

But it's not a reason for him to lose hope.

After all, from the collegiate leagues where the Scorpions participated to the PBA D-League and the National Basketball League (NBL) with the Taguig Generals, Caballero has always found a way to shine.

Hhe seeks to do the same in the Draft Combine.

"Sa akin lang, ibibigay ko lang yung best ko sa Combine na ito. Gagawin ko lang lahat ng tama para walang maging problema sa kin," he said.

The PBA has a list of 75 aspirants for Sunday's PBA Draft, but there are several no-shows at the combine. PHOTO: PBA Images

Emman Monfort, Mark Cruz, and Rob Labagala are just some of the success stories Caballero can look up to, and he takes pride on the intangibles he can bring to the court if ever a team takes a chance on him.

"Di ko na iniisip yung height eh. Nandito naman ako para subukan kung hanggang saan ako," he said. "Siguro yung panggagalingan ng confidence ko rito is yung pagiging beterano ko sa loob -- kung paano maglaro, kung pano mag-facilitate ng team, kung paano gumawa sa plays, maco-contribute ko sa team na i-angat sila to give our best na maipanalo yung laro."

