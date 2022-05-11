No sign of knee problem as Justin Arana does well in PBA combine

JUSTIN Arana has allayed fears over his right knee ahead of the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The 6-foot-5 center said that there really is nothing to worry about as he's still well taken care of by Arellano even after the conclusion of its campaign in NCAA Season 97.

"Alaga pa rin naman ako ng Arellano so haggang ngayon gina-guide nila pa rin ako about sa injury ko. Nagte-therapy at nagi-strengthening pa rin ako every day sa kanila. Sobrang alaga ng Arellano kaya thankful ako na napunta ako sa kanila," he said.

Arana has positioned himself near the top of the target lists for teams and continued to flash his potential during Wednesday's Draft Combine.

He posted 14.78 points, 17.11 rebounds, 2.78 blocks, and 1.44 assists in his final year with the Chiefs despite a sprained ACL.

Justin Arana leads Arellano to the NCAA play-in. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

The 23-year-old from Daet, Camarines Norte said that no injury that can stop him as he pursues his lifelong dream of making it to the PBA. "Sobrang excited ko talaga kasi ito na yung pinapangarap ko."

Arana understands the pecking order that he has to deal with once he makes it through, but he can only promise the same level of vigor that he showed for Arellano for whatever team takes a chance on him.

"Sa PBA, di naman ako magiging star player eh. Alam ko naman yung magiging role ko which is a role player and willing talaga ako ibigay yung 100 percent ko para makatulong ako sa team na kukuha sa akin. Sa akin lang, yung pagiging masipag ko una yun sa akin tsaka depensa, yun ang priority ko," he said.

"Ito na yung pinaghirapan ko kaya sana magbunga talaga at magsisikap pa talaga ako para makamit ko yung PBA dreams ko."

