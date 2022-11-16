Kai Sotto, 36ers games in Manila eyed as PBA forges partnership with NBL

THE PBA is set to forge a partnership with Australia’s National Basketball League which can open up different projects that may see Adelaide 36ers center Kai Sotto playing in exhibition games against local players.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he had a virtual meeting with NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger and general manager for government relations Tristan Russell on Wednesday, with a memorandum of agreement to be formalized at the soonest possible time.

“Nag-meeting kami, gusto nila partnership with the PBA at league-to-league ito. NBL Australia at PBA,” said Marcial.

Under the partnership, the PBA and NBL will hold collaborations like outreach programs, coaching clinics, referee’s clinics, and exhibition games.

“Magdadala sila dito ng team or All-Star na one or two games,” said Marcial, referring to the possible activities that will be lined up under the partnership.

Specifics of the collaboration are still being ironed out, but this early, there is a possibility of Sotto playing here as part of the PBA-NBL partnership.

“Sinabi nila na binanggit nga nila si Kai na maganda ang nilalaro, okay ‘yung bata. Future NBA namin ‘yun. Okay sila. Baka dadalhin nila dito kung All-Star, kung sila ang kalaban namin,” said Marcial.

Marcial said the NBL is also inviting PBA teams or an all-star selection to play in Australia.

“Iniimbita rin tayo doon. Kahit ano, All-Star, team nila lalaro dito, team natin lalaro doon,” said Marcial.