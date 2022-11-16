Step one done: Brownlee naturalization gets through first reading in Congress

THE House Committee on Justice on Wednesday approved on first reading House Bill 825 or the granting of Philippine citizenship to Justin Brownlee, the initial step in his bid to play for Gilas Pilipinas in international competitions.

Brownlee, wearing a barong tagalog, appeared before members of the Committee on Justice at the start of the proceedings of his naturalization.

The hearing took about 30 minutes before Cavite Fourth District Rep. Pidi Barzaga moved for the approval of the House Bill 825 authored by Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman partylist Rep. Mikee Romero.

During the hearing, several government agencies such as the Department of Justice, Department of Foreign Affairs, National Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Immigration had no objections to Brownlee’s naturalization.

House Bill 825 will now be submitted to the Committee on Rules for consideration on second reading. If approved on second reading, the bill will be discussed in the House for approval.

The Bill will then transmitted to the Senate, where it undergoes the same process in the House. The bill will be a law once signed by the President.

After the hearing, Brownlee said “maraming salamat po” to Committee chairperson Rep. Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking to add the resident Barangay Ginebra import to Gilas Pilipinas for the February window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers and beyond.

Brownlee has signified his intention to be naturalized, declaring his love for the Philippines and his desire to represent the country in international competitions.