Kai Sotto camp says he's not playing for Gilas in sixth window

CHICAGO - It's official and final.

Kai Sotto will not play for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, a source from the player's camp told SPIN.ph.

The 7-foot-3, 232-pound former Adelaide 36er arrived in the Philippines last night from the NBL in Australia for a quick breather.

"But he will leave for Japan before the games (against Lebanon and Jordan) even start," the source said.

With the risk of sounding like Captain Obvious, it's now a foregone conclusion that Kai will not practice with the majority of the 24-man pool that includes Japan B.League mainstays Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks.

Gilas is set to play Lebanon on February 24 and against Jordan on February 27. Both games are scheduled at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The national team is holding out hope that the 20-year old center will take part in the hostilities and add much-needed size to a squad that is potentially disadvantaged with the recent MCL injury sustained by 6-foot-9 veteran Japeth Aguilar.

Apparently, the what-and-see approach has quickly detoured toward the "next-man-up" directive.

DEAL OR NO DEAL

"We made a good offer," Gilas coach Chot Reyes told reporters yesterday.

"It doesn't matter. There is no negotiating going on," refutes Sotto's camp. "Health is more important than money."

Upon the direction of the Wasserman sports agency, which oversees Kai's methodically-charted plan of easing him into the NBA, Sotto will head to Japan soon and then meander toward the US where he will participate in several mini-camps before playing in the Summer League.

While noting that the Philippines has already qualified, rendering these upcoming games as non-bearing, Kai's reps decided it was wise to keep their prized gem off of harm's way out of an abundance of caution.

"It's not about the money," said the source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

When called upon, on various occasions in the past, Kai Sotto had selflessly made himself available for Gilas, flying in from thousands of miles away to embrace his duty to the flag.

This time, he can't.

And maybe we should all give him a break.

Kai doesn't just deserve our collective understanding; he has earned it.