    PBA

    Kai Sotto attends first practice with Gilas

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Kai Sotto Gilas practice
    Kai Sotto in Gilas practice with PBA stars a few years ago.
    PHOTO: jerome ascaño

    KAI Sotto will have his first practice will have his first practice with Gilas Pilipinas on Friday at the Meralco gym, marking his return to the national team program.

    Coach Chot Reyes welcomed the presence of the 7-foot-3 Sotto for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers after arriving in the country from Australia on Thursday.

    “Today will be his first practice,” said Reyes. “It’s a feeling of relief kasi finally we’ll get a feel of the whole team.”

    See: LOOK: Kai Sotto arrives to beef up Gilas in August qualifiers

    Kai Sotto arrival

      It will be the first time Sotto is going to don the national team again following his stint in the Olympic qualifiers last year.

      Naturalized player Jordan Clarkson meanwhile, is arriving in the country early Friday evening and will join Gilas in practice on Saturday.

      The coming few days will be a busy one for the national team as it tries to integrate Sotto and Clarkson within the system hopefully, with the other players who are going to make it to the final roster.

      "We’re also missing Carl Tamayo whose with UP, Si (Kevin) Quiambao may game sa La Salle so its’ very difficult to say the least," said Reyes, again stressing he hasn't had the benefit of practicing with the entire Gilas training pool.

      "At least you know na hindi pa talaga (tayo) nakakabuo ng full practice yet," he added.

      The national team leaves for Lebanon on Monday.

