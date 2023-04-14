Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Justin Chua undergoes surgery as Governors’ Cup finals take a backseat

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Justin Chua TNT vs Magnolia
    Justin Chua expects to be out for almost a year after another ACL injury.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    JUSTIN Chua could no longer wait until the PBA Governors’ Cup finals is over before seeking medical treatment for his ACL injury.

    Justin Chua injury update

    The veteran big man will undergo surgery right away on Friday or five days since coming down with the knee injury during the opener of the best-of-seven series.

    “Friday na surgery,” said Chua on Wednesday shortly after the Tropang Giga tied the series at 1-1 with a 95-82 victory over reigning champion Barangay Ginebra.

    “Gonna get surgery ASAP. Then rehab din agad.”

    The 33-year-old center watched the game on the sideline in street clothes and walked his way in and out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum with an obvious limp.

    Chua went down with the injury in the opening minutes of Game 1 when he just fell on the floor on his own.

    “Akala ko minor (injury) lang,” he said.

    To Chua’s surprise, an MRI test revealed he suffered yet another ACL injury since having one while still playing with Meralco eight years ago.

    It took the big man out of Ateneo almost a year before recovering and playing on the court again.

    He expects the same thing this time.

    “More or less (another one year),” said Chua.

      And as he faces his own battle, the 6-foot-6 Chua could only hope the Tropang Giga will also get to conquer the challenge of winning their first-ever Governors’ Cup championship.

      Game Three of the series is set Friday also at the Big Dome.

