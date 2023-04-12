Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Apr 12
    PBA

    Justin Chua out for rest of PBA Finals with ACL injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    justin chua injury tnt vs ginebra pba finals
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    TNT won’t have the benefit of another frontcourt player as Justin Chua won’t be suiting up for the team in Game 2 of the PBA Governors Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra.

    Justin Chua injury update

    Chua showed up in civilian clothes just an hour before tipoff at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    “Hindi kaya, e,” said the TNT center as he walked with an obvious limp entering the Big Dome.

    Chua later disclosed he suffered an ACL injury that totally kept him out for the rest of the title series.

      The absence of Chua left the Tropang Giga with only Poy Erram as the healthy player to man the frontcourt for the top seeded team as veteran Kelly Williams (calf injury) is still a game time decision.

      Chua hurt his right knee early in the series opener on Sunday and never returned the rest of the game, which the Kings won, 102-90.

      He had an MRI shortly after and found out he suffered an ACL injury.

      PHOTO: jerome ascano

