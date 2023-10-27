Verdict on Justin Brownlee positive test expected to come out by next week

IT may now be just a matter of days before Justin Brownlee learns about his fate after a positive doping test at the Asian Games.

The verdict on what looks to be an imminent suspension may come out as early as next week, according to Ginebra and interim Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone.

“I don’t know for sure, but I heard that there might be a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday next week but I’m not nearly a hundred percent sure about that,” Cone said in an interview with CNN Philippines on Friday evening.

Cone said he has no idea on what the possible sanctions would be for the Gin Kings’ resident import.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Your guess is as good as mine at this point. FIBA has yet to come out with a decision in terms of the length of the suspension or anything of that sort.

“But I know that the SBP, the San Miguel Group, and everybody is trying their very best to give him all the support, the legal support he needs to shorten or remove the possible suspension,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Taking Brownlee’s place for the time being as Ginebra’s league import is ex-Meralco big man Tony Bishop.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph