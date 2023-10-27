Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 28
    PBA

    Verdict on Justin Brownlee positive test expected to come out by next week

    Brownlee getting all the legal support from the SBP and SMC group, says Cone
    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    justin brownlee gilas
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    IT may now be just a matter of days before Justin Brownlee learns about his fate after a positive doping test at the Asian Games.

    The verdict on what looks to be an imminent suspension may come out as early as next week, according to Ginebra and interim Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone.

    READ: Cone confirms Ginebra bringing in Tony Bishop as interim import

    “I don’t know for sure, but I heard that there might be a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday next week but I’m not nearly a hundred percent sure about that,” Cone said in an interview with CNN Philippines on Friday evening.

    Cone said he has no idea on what the possible sanctions would be for the Gin Kings’ resident import.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Your guess is as good as mine at this point. FIBA has yet to come out with a decision in terms of the length of the suspension or anything of that sort.

      “But I know that the SBP, the San Miguel Group, and everybody is trying their very best to give him all the support, the legal support he needs to shorten or remove the possible suspension,” said Cone.

      justin brownlee gilas asian gams

      Taking Brownlee’s place for the time being as Ginebra’s league import is ex-Meralco big man Tony Bishop.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again