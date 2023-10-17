Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Ginebra no longer contesting Brownlee positive test, awaits sanction

    Team governor Alfrancis Chua says they are waiting for the official communication on the suspension
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BARANGAY Ginebra is waiting for the official word on the status of Justin Brownlee after he failed a doping test during the 19th Asian Games.

    Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua said they are no longer contesting the positive test and are now waiting for the official communication on the sanction.

    “We are just going to wait kung ano sasabihin nila,” said Chua during the PBA’s press conference on Tuesday. “As of now, wait and see kung ano ang gagawin kay Brownlee.”

    PBA chairman Ricky Vargas also said the league will also wait for the official sanction.

    “We have not heard of any sanctions yet. We will await for those sanctions. Then that’s the time for us to respond,” said Vargas.

    justin brownlee asian games

    Brownlee can still appeal the positive test but opening the B sample taken from him on October 7, but Chua said Brownlee will no longer do so.

    “Huwag na lang ‘yung B, ‘yun pa rin ‘yung ihi niya,” said Chua.

      The PBA released the team lineups on Tuesdaywith Brownlee still listed as Ginebra import.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

