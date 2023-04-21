Justin Brownlee not 100 percent, but vows to give it all in Game 6

LOOK who's here.

Justin Brownlee, who failed to finish Game 5 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals due to 'severe' food poisoning, wasn't about to miss Game Six against TNT on Friday with Barangay Ginebra's title aspirations on the line.

Brownlee showed up to take his mandatory COVID testing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum about two hours before game time then assured that he'll be suiting up in a game that the league's most popular team can't afford to lose.

"I'm better," said Ginebra's resident import when he was met by TV5 courtside reporter Denise Tan in the hallway leading to the Big Dome locker rooms. "Maybe not 100 percent, but better."

Barangay Ginebra assistant coach Richard Del Rosario later confirmed that Brownlee will be playing in Game 6, where the Gin Kings will be looking to overhaul a 2-3 deficit and force a winner-take-all match on Sunday.

Del Rosario also bared that the team has yet to pinpoint the very cause of Brownlee’s illness.

“Hindi pa alam kung anong kinain, can’t pinpoint. He didn’t do anything out of the ordinary,” he said.

Though the Gilas Pilipinas reinforcmeent is not a hundred percent, Del Rosario shared they’re hoping for the best condition for Brownlee.

He added: “We’re hoping that a healthier Brownlee plays tonight.”