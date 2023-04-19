Justin Brownlee leaves Game Five due to food poisoning

BARANGAY Ginebra import Justin Brownlee struggled in Game Five of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals against TNT due to food poisoning.

A source said Brownlee was vomiting and dealing with a bad case of diarrhea hours before Game Five. He was even put on IV on his way to the match.

Ginebra's resident import also threw up on the bench.

Brownlee didn't look good at all on the bench and retreated to dugout for good late in the third quarter, with a towel draped over his head

The naturalized player had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six rebounds when he left, leaving Ginebra to finish the game without an import.

The Gin Kings got within one point late before the Tropang GIGA pulled away for good on the way to a 104-95 victory and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven finals.

TNT can clinch the championship with another win in Game 6 on Friday.