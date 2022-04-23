Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Brownlee spills the beans: youngest son Jye a big Tony Bishop fan

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Justin Brownlee's youngest son Jye posing with Meralco import Tony Bishop.
    Justin Brownlee's youngest son Jye posing with Meralco import Tony Bishop.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano/ Sheila Afable

    JUSTIN Brownlee may be the PBA Governors Cup Best Import awardee. But he comes second to Tony Bishop in the eyes of his own son.

    Brownlee let mediamen in on a little secret shortly after Barangay Ginebra retained its crown on Friday night by beating Bishop and Meralco, 103-92, in Game Six at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Bishop happens to be the favorite player of Brownlee’s youngest child Jye.

    “He actually is a big Tony Bishop fan,” said the Ginebra resident import during the post-Game 6 press conference at the Willie Caballes Hall of the Mall of Asia Arena, drawing laughter from his media audience.

    Justin Brownlee's youngest son Jye

    Asked why his five-year son was cheering for Bishop, the 33-year-old Brownlee had a big smile on his face and asked the child about it.

    “I don’t know. You ask him. Why are you cheering for Tony Bishop?” he said to the young Brownlee.

    Jye Brownlee with Tony Bishop.

    But when his father asked him in front of mediamen who his favorite player is, he quickly pointed to the Ginebra import.

    “Ok, Ok, because last game he was cheering for Tony Bishop,” said Brownlee.

    “But that’s because the video is on,” he added.

      Jye actually sought out Bishop after the game and had his picture taken with the Panamanian-American.

      Brownlee bested Bishop for the Best Import award, marking the first time he won the award in the Governors’ Cup, which he previously lost to Meralco’s Allen Durham.

      He finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

      Brownlee had a slow start, scoring just two points in the first half. But he came to life in the final half, pouring 17 points in the third quarter when the Kings finally took control for good of a game that was still tied at 47 during halftime.

      Bishop finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds, but had six turnovers in the 103-92 loss.

