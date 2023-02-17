Justin Brownlee moves past Lew Massey to No. 4 in import scoring list

THE legend of Justin Brownlee just keeps growing as the longtime Barangay Ginebra import is now ranked No. 4 in the PBA All-time scoring list.

Brownlee, 34, moved past the late Lew Massey in the scoring ladder with 5,388 points and counting at the end of the Kings’ Governors’ Cup game against San Miguel on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player achieved the feat when he scored the first basket of the game.

As always, Brownlee was humble about this latest career milestone.

“I just don’t play for personal accolades,” he said with a smile. “But it’s a great accomplishment for myself especially knowing the history of the PBA, and the imports who played here.”

There’s no stopping Brownlee from rising in the list the moment he barged into the Top 10 last year. Initially, he moved past Byron ‘Snake’ Jones, Billy Ray Robinson, Donnie Ray Koonce, Larry McNeil, and Francois Wise.

Now, he just dislodged the sweet-shooting Massey, the second-round pick of the LA Lakers in the 1978 draft who played for Presto (1981) and Gilbey’s Gin (1982-83) in the pre-Robert Jaworski era.

Massey has 5,386 career points.

“It’s great to keep climbing the ladder, but the main focus is to win,” said Brownlee.

The only PBA imports above Brownlee are Sean Chambers (8,225) at No. 3, the late Bobby Parks at No. 2 (8,955), and all-time scoring leader and current Meralco coach Norman Black (11,329).

