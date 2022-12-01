Brownlee not missing a minute of practice in middle of naturalization

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone is still amazed at how Justin Brownlee has been keeping his energy at a high level while juggling play with the naturalization proceedings at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Brownlee tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in Ginebra’s 115-96 win over Converge, a day after he attended the House session on Tuesday that approved on third and final reading the bill seeking his naturalization.

Cone revealed Brownlee attended practice before going to the House, and already brought with him the barong tagalog and slacks that he wore during the session.

“He had to come to practice and bring his clothes so that he can change and go straight to the Batasan,” Cone said.

“He never missed a moment in practice either,” said Cone. “He was going there, coming back, he didn’t take any days off. Certainly, a sacrifice for him and trying to keep your energy level up and doing all these things at once and focus.”

“It’s quite a process. I think if you haven’t been through that, you don’t really know what it is like but here is Justin, sitting here as the Best Player of the Game despite all of that. It’s awesome.".

While he is happy that Brownlee isn’t showing any signs of fatigue, Cone also hopes that his import could also get a bit of a rest as Ginebra now heads to the playoffs where it will either play a twice-to-beat or best-of three in the quarterfinals.

“It’s whirlwind for him right now. Hopefully, it would settle down as we go to the playoffs,” said Cone.