TNT on cusp of PBA title after holding off Brownlee-less Ginebra

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson completed a triple double as TNT moved on the cusp of taking the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup title after beating Barangay Ginebra, 104-95, on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Hollis-Jefferson compiled 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists while also delivering key shots late to give TNT a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven championship series after Ginebra lost Justin Brownlee in the second half.

Brownlee left the game late in the third quarter due to a bad case of food poisoning, leaving the Gin Kings without their import during the crucial stretch of Game Five.

Brownlee finished with 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

TNT pounced on Brownlee’s absence despite a late rally by Ginebra to win for the second straight time in the finals for the first time in this series.

Hollis-Jefferson had 10 points in the final quarter including four in a key 10-2 run to give TNT a 104-95 lead with 1:34 left in the contest.

TNT’s late push and Brownlee’s absence overshadowed the Tropang GIGA’s comeback from 15 points down. Ginebra held a 54-39 lead only to lose it in the second half with Hollis-Jefferson also spearheading TNT’s attack in the third.

The Tropang GIGA erased that deficit with 12 straight points to tie the game at 63-63 with Hollis-Jefferson scoring six in that stretch.

“They actually outplayed us in the first half,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa. “I said if we want to get back to this game, we have to have a little bit more effort. I think in the third quarter, the guys started defending well, executing well, and doing what we do best.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hollis-Jefferson also got some help with Calvin Oftana firing 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds while also converting 4 of his 9 threes.

Mikey Williams had 15 points, while Poy Erram, Jayson Castro, and Glenn Khobuntin each scoring 10 apiece.

Christian Standhardinger had 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Ginebra. TNT also spoiled the breakout game of Nards Pinto in the finals after the Ginebra guard who got the starting nod in the contest had 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

The scores:

TNT 104 – Hollis-Jefferson 32, Oftana 20, M. Williams 15, Erram 10, Khobuntin 10, Castro 10, K. Williams 5, Montalbo 2, Marcelo 0.

Barangay Ginebra 95 – Standhardinger 29, Pinto 18, Brownlee 14, Thompson 12, Gray 10, Malonzo 6, Pringle 6, J. Aguilar 0, Onwubere 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 28-26; 49-61; 81-79; 104-95.