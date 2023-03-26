Justin Brownlee lauds LA Tenorio for positive mindset amid health status

EVEN with his current health condition, LA Tenorio provides a positive vibe for Barangay Ginebra.

Justin Brownlee said Tenorio remains a calming presence for the Kings in their ongoing PBA Governors Cup semis series against San Miguel Beer even after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer prior to Game One.

The 38-year-old Ginebra team captain continues to lift up the team spirit with his presence and upbeat mood.

“Everybody was sad, but when he came over, he had an approach that ‘when you have a problem, you can’t think about the problem, you only got to think about the solution,’” said Brownlee of Tenorio’s mindset.

“That was a valuable piece of information that he gave us. And that’s what we are with the team. We’re behind LA, and we’re with him through his battle.”

Tenorio joined Ginebra on the bench in the series opener at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, giving the defending champions a big lift in a 121-112 win over the Beermen.

Brownlee had a quiet 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in helping the Kings take a 1-0 headstart in the best-of-five series.

The Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player noted how Tenorio’s presence inspired the Kings despite repeated rallies by the Beermen.

“His presence is always huge. We depend on LA and we lean on him as our leader because that what he’s always been,” said Brownlee.

“He’s always been a leader, whenever he comes in practice, games, or even in team meetings, you can always feel his presence,” added the import. “He’s always a great positivity and he’s always teaching the game.”

Game Two is set Sunday also at the same Antipolo venue.