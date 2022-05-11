Shaun Ildefonso, Chris Lalata impress on first day of Draft Combine

SHAUN Ildefonso and Chris Lalata were among the top performers on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Draft Combine at Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Ildefonso, the 6-foot-2 forward from National University and son of two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso, topped the agility test, completing the course in 3.46 seconds on the first day of the two-day combine.

It was an impressive mark for Ildefonso, who played forward in the UAAP, considering that guards generally have the best times in this skill test.

Following him were Andrey Armenion and Orlan Wamar (3.63), Brylle Meca (3.64), Rence Alcoriza and Nino Ibanes (3.66) and Enzo Joson (3.69).

Chris Lalata, meanwhile, had the best standing vertical jump with 134 inches, while also having the second-longest arm span with 6-foot-7 inches, just behind Justin Arana's 6-foot-8 1/2.

Lalata also had the best 3-step jump with 134 inches, while Jeremy Arthur made 132.5, Arana and JM Calma (131.5), Ato Ular (131), and Mark Dyke and John Apacible (130.5).

The first day of the combine was dedicated to anthropometry and biometrics, with the players also oriented about the Uniform Players Contract should they be drafted in the PBA.

The second day will see the applicants play in a mini-tournament where they will be handled by PBA coaches.

John Rey Villanueva had the best mark in the reaction test as he garnered 11/10 for his left hand and 8/10 for his right. He was followed by Alcoriza and Revino Raymundo at second, Carlo de Chavez at third, Jollo Go at fourth, and Arthur at fifth.

Joson was also the fastest in the 3/4 court sprint, finishing the task in just 3.01 seconds.

It was a subdued first day with 17 players, including some of the top names, skipping the event for various reasons.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is currently with Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, while Javi Gomez de Liano and Fil-Ams Sedrick Barefield and Jeremiah Gray remain out of the country.

Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade, and Letran's Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito, and Allen Mina also skipped the activity due to their ongoing championship chases, while Justine Baltazar sent a letter of excuse for missing the event although is no longer required after serving for Gilas Pilipinas in the past.

Nikon Alina and Fletcher Galvez have pulled out of the draft pool.

