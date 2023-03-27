Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Fajardo shows up for Game 2, hints at return if SMB reaches finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    June Mar Fajardo smb vs ginebra
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    ANTIPOLO CITY – Injured June Mar Fajardo showed up for San Miguel Beer in Game Two of its PBA Governors Cup semifinals series against reigning champion Ginebra on Sunday night at the Ynares Center.

    The six-time MVP though, was still in civilian clothes as he continues to recover from the MCL sprain he suffered while playing in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week in Japan earlier in the month.

    “OK naman ako. Nag-re-rehabilitate pa rin,” Fajardo curtly said when asked about his health condition.

    The 6-foot-11 Fajardo however, said his recovery is on track and he could be back on playing again should the Beermen reach the best-of-seven finals.

    June Mar Fajardo

    But San Miguel found itself on the verge of elimination as it lost a second straight time to Barangay Ginebra, 121-103, to trail the best-of-five series, 0-2.

    He last played for the Beermen in a 105-103 loss to top seed TNT Tropang Giga last Feb. 19 in which he scored 12 points and 13 rebounds.

      However, SMB coach Jorge Gallent wasn't as optimistic as Fajardo.

      He said the Cebuano big man went to the game to have his immobilizer fitted.

      "I'm very happy he's kind of walking already," said Gallent. "But June Mar, he's just about to start his therapy about three to four weeks pa."

      PHOTO: jerome ascano

