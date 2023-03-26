Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ginebra rips SMB in ill-tempered game, takes 2-0 lead

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    ANTIPOLO – Barangay Ginebra moved on the brink of its fifth PBA Governors’ Cup finals appearance in the last six editions of the conference after beating San Miguel in Game Two, 121-103, on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

    The Gin Kings led by as many as 24 points and never trailed in the contest after an 18-1 start, thwarting one Beermen comeback attempt after another on their way to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five semifinal series.

    Game Three is scheduled on Wednesday, 3 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum with the Gin Kings eyeing a sweep and another trip to the finals where they can get a chance at a third straight Governors’ Cup title.

    Justin Brownlee and Christian Standhardinger scored 32 points apiece as they set the tone for Ginebra while Scottie Thompson completed a triple double of 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Game Two romp.

