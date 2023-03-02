June Mar Fajardo leaves SMB debut in EASL after knee injury scare

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – June Mar Fajardo hurt his left knee just seconds after he entered the game of San Miguel’s clash against Ryukyu Golden Kings in the EASL Champions Week on Thursday.
Fajardo retreated to the bench for treatment just 21 seconds after entering the game following a collision with Ryukyu player Jack Cooley at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter.
San Miguel said it will no longer bring the six-time PBA MVP back in the game as a precautionary measure.
The Beermen were trailing, 49-28, at the half, slipping behind after a competitive first quarter where they only trailed by seven.