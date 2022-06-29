Fajardo displays another developing skill with career-high 7 assists

JUNE Mar Fajardo continues to display guard skills in the ongoing PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

Fajardo had his usual numbers on Wednesday when he had 10 points and 16 rebounds in San Miguel’s 99-93 win over Rain or Shine.

June Mar Fajardo on record assists

The most remarkable statistic for Fajardo was his seven assists which turned out to be a career-high for the six-time PBA MVP.

Fajardo was just a game removed from his showing against Converge where he drained a triple in the game, while also vowing to take more shots from the outside.

Just like his three-pointers, Fajardo said he will also dish more passes which he hopes would turn into assists with the defense collapsing on him.

“Kailangan ko maging decoy muna,” said Fajardo. “Kapag natatanggap ko bola, nagka-clog talaga. Nandoon ‘yung double. May mababakante talaga. Buti nakapasa ako ng maganda. Sana tuloy-tuloy.”

Fajardo’s final assist of the game was after an offensive rebound. His dish to Jericho Cruz enabled San Miguel to grab a 97-90 lead to weather a Rain or Shine comeback try.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said Fajardo is starting to see the open spots as the defense continue to focus on the big man.

“Since the first game, they are clogging the lane. But we keep on giving him the ball. That’s the problem of our opponent. But the good thing with him is nakita niya kung sino mga teammate na puwedeng pasahan. That’s the reason why we have a lot of points from the shaded area. They keep on doubling June Mar. Not only doubling eh, nagko-collapse sa kanya, nagkakaroon ng opening.

Austria said Fajardo’s unselfishness is a sign of his desire to improve even more despite his accolades over the past years.

“It’s a sign of maturity for June Mar. Parang na-exposed na kami doon sa ‘How to stop June Mar.’ They could stop June Mar but they cannot stop him from issuing some assists,” said Austria.

