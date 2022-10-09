June Mar Fajardo heads to hospital after getting hit in throat

JUNE Mar Fajardo went straight to the hospital after San Miguel's PBA Commissioner's Cup game against Rain or Shine to have his throat checked after ending up with a hoarse voice.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo got hit on the throat during the match, but didn't exactly know who the culprit was.

The six-time MVP though, however, was quick to shrug the incident, saying it was all part of basketball.

There appears to be some pain on the affected part that he wanted it to be checked for good measure.

"Bigla kasi siyang namalat. Tsaka masakit yung lalamunan niya kaya gusto niyang ipa-check up," said a San Miguel insider.

Fajardo was all-business against Rain or Shine in a 113-105 win of a physical encounter at the Philsports Arena on Sunday.

He finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and scored eight in the fourth quarter when the Beermen put away a hard-fighting Elasto Painters side.

It was the first win for the Beermen in the conference after initially being ambushed by Blackwater in their debut game, 109-106

