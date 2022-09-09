June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez running 1-2 in MVP race

JUNE Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez again found themselves in a head-to-head collision this time for the MVP plum of PBA Season 47.

The San Miguel Beer teammates are currently 1-2 in the race for the league’s highest individual award following the team’s success in regaining the Philippine Cup championship last week by dethroning TNT Tropang Giga.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo currently shows the way with a total of 42.6 statistical points, fueled by his 18.7-point, 14.2-rebound, 3.1-assist, and 1.3-block stats line in 26 games played during the all-Filipino conference.

Perez, meanwhile, occupies the no. 2 slot with 37.9 sps built behind averages of 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while churning out 2.5 steals per game to lead the league in the department.

So far, Fajardo had Perez’s numbers as the six-time MVP beat out the two-time scoring champion for the Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP awards, respectively.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra is running third with 37.8 sps. Followed by teammates Japeth Aguilar (33.1) and Christian Standhardinger (32.8).

Rounding up the Top 10 list are Robert Bolick (32.63) and Jamie Malonzo (32.60) of NorthPort, Calvin Oftana of NLEX (32.4), TNT’s Mikey Williams (31.9), and teammate Roger Pogoy (30.9).

