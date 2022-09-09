June Mar Fajardo can play overseas, says Bay Area Dragons deputy coach

JUNE Mar Fajardo has caught the eye of one of the coaching staff of the Bay Area Dragons, the guest team for the coming 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup and one of the squads in the upcoming East Asia Super League.

And Fajardo is so good, according to Dragons assistant coach Bill Tomlinson, that the six-time PBA MVP is capable of flourishing overseas, if he takes the route.

Tomlinson on June Mar Fajardo

“He is a big who can play anywhere,” said Tomlinson, whose resume includes being the former head coach of the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). “I can see him playing in Europe, playing in the NBL in Australia, or wherever. He holds his own anywhere. He is going to be a handful.”

The Australian coach is one of the members of the Dragons coaching staff of Brian Goorjian, who also concurrently holds the position as the head coach of the Australia national team. Tomlinson and Goorjian have been together during their stints in Australia and China in previous times including during Goorjian's run of three straight titles for the Sydney Kings from 2003 to 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Due to their participation in the Commissioner’s Cup and the EASL, Goorjian and Tomlinson have also been keeping themselves abreast with the goings on in the PBA, including the Philippine Cup finals between San Miguel and TNT.

Watch Now

Goorjian and Tomlinson have also been getting a taste of Philippine basketball with their successive tune-up games against PBA and college teams. The Dragons defeated NLEX, 111-104, on Friday, with Tomlinson in charge of the tune-up game in lieu of Goorjian, who had a meeting at the PBA office.

When asked about Fajardo, Tomlinson said the recently named Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP has a European style of play that will fit in any league anywhere.

“He has very soft hands and he is very relaxed when he gets the ball in the post,” said Tomlinson, who is currently coaching in the China collegiate level. “That’s the European style. He slows down, he has a soft touch with his hands, can step out, and shoot it. He reminds me of the European style of center.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tomlinson said even the other players of San Miguel and TNT are capable of playing outside the Philippines.

“I think they can play in any league. I look at some of the players from both teams, they are very good. San Miguel has height and speed. I think they can play just about anywhere. Those top teams are well-coached and they have talent. They play their style extremely well.”

Tomlinson said he is also impressed with Poy Erram and his passion to play.

“There are some good bigs. Number 7, who plays with Talk ‘N Text. He got thrown out of the game. I was disappointed because I love watching him play. He has so much passion and vigor,” said Tomlinson.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As a basketball observer, Tomlinson said he looks forward to seeing Fajardo guard Liu Chuanxing, who stands at 7-foot-6. Tomlinson doesn’t see Liu’s height as a huge advantage against the Filipino bigs.

“I look forward to the match-up between him (Fajardo) and Lui. And I guess everybody does.”

“A Filipino big is probably not a Chinese big. But they are big, they are strong, and they have a way of playing. As it might be hard to guard us, it’s hard for us to guard them because they are very skillful,” said Tomlinson.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.