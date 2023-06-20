COLUMN: Juami likes being with Terrafirma - and he's no masochist

CHICAGO - For two nights during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, powerhouse teams San Miguel and Ginebra stared at the cold, dark eyes of a serial scorer.

In that fateful stretch in September, Juan Miguel Tiongson disemboweled the Beermen and Gin Kings' defenses with a combined 59-point explosion that included 13 threes in a stunning two-game upset.

The feat allowed the four-time champ at Ateneo to claim the Most Improved Player Award. And as free agency beckoned, his rising, shimmering star allowed him the chance to escape the prison of perennial loser Terrafirma.

Much to the dismay of fans who want to see him win a 'chip, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound powderkeg chose to ride it out with the ramshackle Dyip for another two years.

On the heels of his 37-point outburst against NLEX in the ongoing PBA Tour, we are once again left wondering what if.

ARE YOU A GLUTTON FOR PUNISHMENT? I ASKED TIONGSON.

"Hahaha, you could say that," Tiongson, who holds a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in psychology and management, said with a playful, joyful laugh.

And then he went serious.

"The best choice for me moving forward in my career. It feels like home playing for Terrafirma. Also built lasting relationships with teammates, utility workers and the coaching staff. It felt right when I made my decision," he added.

An eligible bachelor at age 32, Juami says he hopes to stay in the game when his playing days are over and be a coach or trainer so he can "share my knowledge to the youth."

Meanwhile, he is living his best life. Here he is in his own words.

SPIN.PH: Which coach ranks up there for you when it comes to teaching on and off the court stuff?

JUAMI: My individual game stepped up with coach Yeng Guiao. He is the type of coach who allows you to be creative, to let you commit mistakes and still have the confidence to start you and sometimes let you finish games. Maybe, someday I want to play for him again.

SPIN.PH: What's your favorite pre-game meal and what music do you listen to before games?

JUAMI: Any kind of pasta influenced by my Lola. Nothing specific with my pre-game music, depends on my mood. But I always come back to the familiar tunes of Lany, Drake, Taylor Swift sometimes and OPM.

SPIN.PH: Who has been the toughest for you to guard in the PBA?

JUAMI: A lot of guards give me a hard time but the most difficult one is Mikey Williams. He is a shifty, strong guard. You can't out-think him because he plays smart basketball, too.

SPIN.PH: Best teammate?

JUAMI: Kuya Alex Cabagnot. I learn everyday from him in practice. He is one of the hardest-working players in the league. He is a legend with nothing more to prove but when I go to practice at 5:30 a.m. he is already there eager to get better.

I'm also close to almost all of my teammates, our friendship goes beyond basketball, especially guys such as Eric Camson, Aldrech Ramos and Isaac Go.

SPIN.PH: Tell us a little bit about your family

JUAMI: I have two brothers and a sister. My brother next to me is taking up flying school and plays hoops for recreation. My family is very passionate about basketball. I'm a mama's boy but I'm close to my dad as well.

Before we spoke, I only knew Juami to be a basketball player.

Obviously, he's more than just that. He is a well-bred, well-educated young man driven by ambition.

I thought I'd never say this. But hell yeah.

Go Dyip!!!